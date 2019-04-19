GoServe Global needs your help

For several weeks GoServ Global Domestic Director Dennis
Anderson has helped manage the volunteers in Hamburg and
connect them to homes that needed cleanup, all for free for
the homeowners.
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:58am
GoServe Global, the disaster relief organization founded by Ken DeYoung of Laurens is assisting Iowa flood victims and welcomes your help.
“We work with local churches and faith-based organizations to aid families with the greatest need and then offer people, equipment, resources and the hope of Christ,” says Mary Graham of GoServe Global.
