GoServe Global needs your help

For several weeks GoServ Global Domestic Director Dennis

Anderson has helped manage the volunteers in Hamburg and

connect them to homes that needed cleanup, all for free for

the homeowners. 

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:58am

GoServe Global, the disaster relief organization founded by Ken DeYoung of Laurens is assisting Iowa flood victims and welcomes your help.

“We work with local churches and faith-based organizations to aid families with the greatest need and then offer people, equipment, resources and the hope of Christ,” says Mary Graham of GoServe Global.

