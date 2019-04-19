Forgery or Authentic?

Ridge View 2019 Mock Trial Team, front row, L-R: Audrey Kalin, Emilie
Sawatzky, Jordan Grothe, Katlyn Wiese and Cassie Allen. Back left:
Coach Steve Pickhinke, Austin Hansen, Logan Pickhinke, Kael Wiese
and Coach Carmen Koth. The painting in question, Fishing At Dawn,
sits in front of team.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:54am
This year’s Ridge View Mock Trial team participated in the Iowa State Bar Association’s annual High School Mock Trial regional competition at NIACC in Mason City. This year’s civil case “Kelly Crown v. Bryce Cutter d/b/a Charity Operations Network” was given to all high school teams in December to prepare for trial this March. There were twelve teams competing at the regional event held on Thursday, March 7. Ridge View finished second at regional competition and advanced to state competition which was held April 4, 5 and 6 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.