Deadline to apply for Robert D. Blue Scholarship draws near

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald reminds students the deadline to apply for a Robert D. Blue Scholarship is drawing near. Applications must be submitted online at RDBlue.org by May 10 in order to be eligible for this year’s award.

“Over the years we’ve helped hundreds of Iowa students meet their college costs with this scholarship,” Fitzgerald stated. “Awards are based on financial need, academic achievements, written recommendations and an original essay.” In 2018, nine Iowa students received a $500 Robert D. Blue Scholarship.