David Hendrickson

David Willis Hendrickson, 79, of Early passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Accura Health in Cherokee.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, at United Methodist Church in Early, with Pastor Nancy Peterson officiating. Visitation will take place an hour prior to the service starting at 10 a.m. at the church. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City is in charge of arrangements. The family is requesting that memorials in David’s name be made to the United Methodist Church in Early.