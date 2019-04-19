Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:11am
The Storm Lake Public Library Board of Trustees will be holding a Community Forum on April 23, at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to voice their concerns and suggestions regarding the library. The forum will be held in the main reading room.
For more information, please call the library, 732-8026.
