A carp by another name: Lake no goldfish dumping pond

The goldfish netted from Storm Lake is held by Matt Mork of the Iowa
Department of Natural Resources.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:04am
15-incher points to problem of invasive species
BY DOLORES CULLEN
How did a 15-inch goldfish end up in Storm Lake? It was probably dumped out of someone’s aquarium, says DNR fisheries biologist Ben Wallace. And that’s a no-no.
The fish was caught last week along with hundreds of walleye in the IDNR’s annual netting project to harvest eggs to stock Iowa’s lakes.
It was a beautiful bright gold with a decorative tail.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.