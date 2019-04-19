BVU keeps ARC postseason hopes alive after sweep of Loras

Savanna Pohlmann blasted a three-run home run in the fifth inning of the nightcap as Buena Vista kept its American Rivers Conference tournament hopes alive with a doubleheader sweep of Loras College on Tuesday in Storm Lake.

With two outs and runners at first and second, Pohlmann lined a shot over the fence in left center for her first career home run and keep the Beavers in the race for the sixth and final tournament berth with four games remaining.