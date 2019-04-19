BVU to host Drum Corps International Tour event

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 9:20am
Competition sets stage for world championships
On Monday, July 29, Buena Vista University will host the DCI Shoreline Classic, a Drum Corps International Tour event in which Open Class drum corps perform and compete as they vie for top honors just a week later at the 2019 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis, Ind.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.