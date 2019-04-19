BVU dealt fifth straight loss by Neb. Wesleyan

Buena Vista University suffered its fifth straight loss as Nebraska Wesleyan used a big second and third inning to break the game open en route to a 10-5 victory on Tuesday in Lincoln.

NWU held a 2-1 lead heading to the bottom of the second inning when it then scored three runs to extend it to a 5-1 cushion before adding four more runs in the third when it broke open a 9-1 lead. The big blow of the inning was a three-run home run by Aaron Nichols.