BVU Agriculture Student Expo welcomes young learners from all over Iowa

Students from all over Iowa came together at Buena Vista University on Wednesday for the inaugural Agriculture Student Expo, an event dedicated to ag programs at BVU.

Matt Meiners, director for BVU's new Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Resource Management, shared two important takeaways from the day's events.

"No. one: Students learned something, which was the primary goal," Meiners says. "No. two: Students and those who helped put on the event had fun."