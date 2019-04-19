BVU Agriculture Student Expo welcomes young learners from all over Iowa

Dr. Ben Maas, assistant professor of environmental science at Buena
Vista University, leads a demonstration on soil compaction and drainage
at BVU's first Agriculture Student Expo on April 3.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/19/2019 - 10:05am
Students from all over Iowa came together at Buena Vista University on Wednesday for the inaugural Agriculture Student Expo, an event dedicated to ag programs at BVU.
Matt Meiners, director for BVU's new Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Resource Management, shared two important takeaways from the day's events.
"No. one: Students learned something, which was the primary goal," Meiners says. "No. two: Students and those who helped put on the event had fun."
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.