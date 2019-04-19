Alta-Aurelia girls top Sioux Central by 10 strokes, boys win by 26 shots

Annika Patton fired a 37 to capture medalist honors as Alta-Aurelia defeated Sioux Central in a Twin Lakes Conference girls dual golf meet played on Monday at Aurelia.

The Warriors carded a 206, the Rebels a 216.

Sydney Stanton finished with a 49 for Alta-Aurelia. Mallorie Jacobson shot a 58 and Ellie Kaskey had a 62.

Whitney Anderson had the low score for Sioux Central with a 46. Sydney Herrig golfed a 49. Adrian Hatlen shot a 60, Madison Sylvester had a 61 and Alex Olson a 62. Grace Berberich golfed an 88.