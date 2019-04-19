Alta-Aurelia claims three events in Pocahontas Area Relays

Alexa Fredericksen won the 800 meters and two relay teams were victorious as Alta-Aurelia placed fourth in Class A at the Pocahontas Area Relays on Tuesday.

Humboldt won the meet with 142 points. Alta-Aurelia scored 75.

Fredericksen won the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 38.56 seconds. The sprint medley relay team of Jess Flaherty, Jenna Nielsen, Brittany Turnquist and Maria Kueny finished first with a time of 1:58.44.

The shuttle hurdle relay tandem of Hannah Loring, Jess Larson, Emma Peterson and Flaherty placed first in a clocking of 1:14.1.