What’s with the bunny suit, dude?

Hy-Vee’s Easter egg hunt was attended by an enthusiastic hoard of youngsters and their parents Saturday morning. When the Easter Bunny gave the signal, there was a mad dash. Hundreds of plastic eggs scattered on the lawn east of the store were scooped up in one minute and four seconds. Here Mael Rodriguez, held by his mother Sandra, is skeptical of the bunny. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

