Swan Lake targeted for flood alleviation

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 10:16am
Raccoon authority says restoring lake offers most potential for protecting Cedar Creek watershed
BY TOM CULLEN
A restoration of Swan Lake north of Laurens could occur as early as next year, as the North Raccoon River Management Coalition on Friday empaneled a survey team to assess what type of restoration will best mitigate flood impacts.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.