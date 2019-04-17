Richard Severson

Richard Lee Severson, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark. died Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice House located in Bentonville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 23, 1939 in Storm Lake, the son of Dorothy Anderson and Melvin Severson. He attended Hayes Country School and was active in 4-H showing cattle as a child growing up on the farm.

He was an active member of First United Methodist Church located in Bella Vista. He lived in the Northwest Arkansas area for 14 years. He enjoyed collecting miniature tractors, traveling the countryside and camping with friends.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter-in-law Jan.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Shirley Severson, whom he married June 2, 1960; three sons: Kenyon (Connie) Severson, Rodney Severson, both of Iowa; Scott Severson of Washington, D.C.; and daughter Rebecca (Marlin) Stahl of Arizona; one sister; Jo Ann (Larry) Pyle of Iowa; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at The United Methodist Church of Bella Vista with a luncheon to follow. Presiding over the service will be Rev. Jeanne Williams and Rev. Brenda Wideman. An additional service will be planned this summer for family and friends in Storm Lake.

Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital, or to The United Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.