Police Reports

Teens cited for drinking after SLHS prom
Just hours after the high school prom ended, police cited seven teens for drinking in a West Lake Estates basement.
At 5:10 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to 700 Prairie Lane in reference to a report of underage drinkers.
Police located seven underage students in the basement in possession of or drinking alcohol.
The following were cited with minor in possession of alcohol:
Jonathon Gonzalez, 18, of Alta
