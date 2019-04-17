Nature Tots at SL Library

AROUND TOWN

BY MARY CULLEN

The Nature Tots program for two-to-four year-olds was held at the Storm Lake Public Library on Wednesday, April 10, with a rabbits theme. The Storm Lake Head Start children attended the program held by Katie Struss, Buena Vista County naturalist.

Nature Tots is held on the second Wednesday of the month and includes story time, a snack and an activity. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It is free of charge.