Judging the Pulitzers: Reading in awe

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

Facing strong headwinds, American newspapers published great journalism last year as reflected in the 2019 Pulitzer Prizes.

The awards in the arts and letters were announced Monday at Columbia University in New York.

I was honored to judge the Public Service category, one of 22 in journalism, drama, criticism, poetry, fiction, non-fiction and music. We were a jury of seven professional journalists including editors of the New Yorker, the Dallas Morning News, the Arizona Republic, ESPN investigations, the Miami Herald, the Los Angeles Times and The Storm Lake Times.

The others gathered at Columbia. I was stuck at the Omaha airport, where my flight eventually was cancelled following a blizzard. The Super 8 was lovely. I drove home over ice past Odebolt and joined my peers over the phone to discuss our findings.

We each had been tasked with reading roughly a third of the 65 entries in the category ahead of the judging. Immediately I landed on a series from the South Bend Tribune in my batch about police abuse. The newspaper obtained a video of police beating a black man in an interrogation room at Elkhart, Ind., witnessed by the chief. The result was a series that documented abuse and cronyism, and exposed wrongful convictions of three men on phony murder raps. The series cleaned out the police chief, the mayor, and the police supervisory staff while rousting the police commission. One officer involved committed suicide. Dolores commented that I was invoking the name of the Lord every 15 minutes while reading the entry.

So many other entries were just as good and gripping. I hadn’t read them all. When the jury gathered, a computer ranking system was used. As jurors ranked the stories they read, that called attention of other jurors to read them. The field quickly got knocked down over a day to a dozen or so entries that could be digested by everyone.

We were tasked with trimming the field to three. As I read more of the entries, The Washington Post’s jumped out at me. It was an all-out news and editorial campaign seeking justice for the murder of Post opinion journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Embassy in Turkey. Khashoggi entered the embassy for documents related to his imminent marriage. His fiancée never saw him again. Inside, a Saudi hit team sent by the crown prince awaited him. The journalist was cut up into pieces and burned in an oven for the crime of reporting on the Saudi royal family. The Post called out lobbyists who took Saudi money. It shamed the Trump Administration for cozying up to the corrupt regime over arms sales. It found out from US and Turkish intelligence agencies how the patriot was murdered. To this day, The Post’s moral outrage continues for justice, and for the truth about our bankrupt relationship with the Saudis.

ProPublica rose to the top for obtaining a tape of agents holding refugee children at a border detention facility and making fun of them. It provoked a national outrage of the cruelty of the border policy and its inhumane detention system that separated infants from their mothers. Children remain separated whose parents cannot be identified.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel won the Public Service award for its exhaustive coverage of how the sheriff’s office failed to respond to the Parkland High School shooting. The Sun-Sentinel took on the local judicial system, school system and other officials over public records demands that would document how deputies retreated from an active shooter rather than attacking, and how school systems broke down or just didn’t respond in an emergency. The Sun-Sentinel put together a graphic timeline based on dispatcher calls, interviews with eye-witnesses, police accounts and other records that itself deserved some sort of Pulitzer. It showed where the shooter moved and how the responding deputies retreated or hid by the minute.

Other newspapers that were in the discussion were the Philadelphia Inquirer for exposing how inner-city schools were loaded with friable asbestos, lead pipes and other dangers to children. The Minneapolis StarTribune produced a stunning effort on how rape cases did not get prosecuted because of systemic problems, including emotional interviews with many victims. The New York Times’ reporting on Yemen and on climate change was extraordinary, especially for its photo play.

It is hard to describe how good so many of the entries were. When it came down to the final three, it’s splitting hairs. But it certainly was fun debating over the phone with David Remnick of The New Yorker, who is a very funny guy, and catching up about the home turf with Cedar Rapids native Ben Welsh of the LA Times. The other jurors and Pulitzer Prize staff were extremely accommodating to me as I opined from afar.

The state of journalism is challenged to its boots by sweeping economic changes to the news industry, and by direct threats from government. So it was heartening to see that everything great about American journalism was reflected again this year.

The entries I read were from newspapers sticking up for the people against indifferent, malicious or corrupt government. Newspapers are not the enemy of children in Yemen — US bombs dropped by Saudis are. Because of The New York Times and The Washington Post, Congress voted to stop funding that war. The Elkhart City Hall got cleaned up thanks to the South Bend Tribune. Women got their say in Minnesota because of the StarTribune. The people of Parkland got answers from the Sun-Sentinel. And Jamal Khashoggi didn’t get justice, but at least he got the truth from his friends at The Washington Post.