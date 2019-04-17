Heroes Event attracts bereaved families

Jo Ann Boussouar from Milton Fla., mother of Sgt. Kyle Thomas, is
ushered into the building by Col. Rob Wiley and Steve King. TIMES
photos by DOLORES CULLEN
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Family members of fallen military personnel traveled from as far as Florida and Illinois to feel the love, Betty Nielsen style, and to accept quilts handmade by her group Freedom Quilters at the 2019 Heroes Event Saturday.
Betty assembled a small army of supporters to help make the visitors feel welcome at the quilt shop on the Nieland farm northeast of Varina.
