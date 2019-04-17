Franzmeier’s Celebrate national Donate Life month

Evan Franzmeier, right, donated his kidney to his father Doug last year.
on Wed, 04/17/2019 - 10:39am
April is National Donate Life Month to increase awareness about the importance of organ donations.
Buena Vista Regional Medical Center encourages everyone to consider organ donation. This year Donate Life Month is just a little more personal due to a family with strong ties to the hospital.
On June 27, 2018 Evan Franzmeier donated his left kidney to his father Doug Franzmeier. About a year later their lives are thriving.
