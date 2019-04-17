Eileen Meyer

Eileen D. Meyer, 98, of Albert City passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Pocahontas Community Hospital.

Funeral services were held Friday, April 12, at Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church in Pocahontas. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery near Laurens. Powers Funeral Home of Laurens was in charge of arrangements.

Eileen Delores Drugg was born Oct. 1, 1920, on a farm east of Forest City. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary “Maim” McGuire Drugg. She attended country school through the eighth grade and went on to graduate from Forest City High School in 1938 as class salutatorian. She remained at home to help care for her mother until 1941 when she entered nurse’s training through St. Joe Mercy’s Hospital in Fort Dodge. She trained in Sioux City, Mason City and Fort Dodge. Following her training Eileen worked as a night supervisor at Mercy Hospital where she was the only RN on duty from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Eileen was united in marriage to Albert Meyer on May 25, 1950, in Forest City. Four sons were born over the next nine years. Albert and Eileen bought a farm east of Albert City in 1954. Eileen worked as a RN at Good Samaritan Center in Laurens for nine years. She then helped Albert on the farm until retirement in 1988. Albert and Eileen moved to Albert City and enjoyed many trips together. They enjoyed camping and attending their grandchildren’s school and sports activities. Albert passed away in 2012 and Eileen continued to make her home in Albert City.

Eileen was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Laurens and several neighborhood clubs. She enjoyed camping, cooking and gardening. She was an avid Iowa State Cyclone and Minnesota Twins fan. Also, she enjoyed waiting on her family and friends.

Survivors include her sons: Bill (Brenda) of Palmer; Terry (Julie) of Albert City; and Larry (Johnna Sutton) of Wyoming; eight grandchildren: Josh Meyer, Cory Meyer, Justin Meyer, Lindsey Meyer, Nicole (Adam) Esdohr, Kelsey Meyer, Lucas (Jen Grassi) Meyer and Janey (Blake) White; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; oldest son, Paul; sisters: Marie Levad and Margaret Brighton; and a brother, John Drugg.