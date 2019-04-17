Duane Kent honored for volunteer service

Duane Kent of rural Aurelia was recently recognized for notable volunteer service as an Iowa Master Gardener.

Kent has logged over 500 hours of community service during his time as a master gardener.

“Duane’s dedication to the Master Gardener program and volunteering within local communities is extremely admirable,” said Mary Tuttle, Cherokee County Master Gardener coordinator with ISU Extension and Outreach. “He was recognized during the Iowa Master Gardener March meeting at the Iowa Arboretum where he serves on the Board of Directors.”