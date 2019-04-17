Carolyn Bruns, 69, of Alta died April 9, 2019 at her home in Alta.

Funeral services were held Saturday, April 13, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. The family requests that memorials be given to the Alta Fire Department: 201 E 2nd St. Alta, IA 51002 or a charity of your choice in Carolyn’s name.

Carolyn Hatt was born Jan. 6, 1950 in Sioux City, the daughter of Richard and Grace (Gordon) Hatt.

She attended Griswold Elementary School and later graduated from Parkside High School in Jackson, Mich. Following high school graduation, she attended Iowa State University where she received her bachelor of science degree in textile and design.

On March 11, 1978, Carolyn was united in marriage to Doug Bruns in Fort Dodge. Together, they were blessed with one son, Jonathan.

Carolyn enjoyed NASCAR racing and traveled to many races. In her spare time, she enjoyed knitting, quilting, all types of needlework and gardening. Carolyn and Doug loved to camp and spend time at the beach whenever they could. She was a dog lover, especially Golden Retrievers. Carolyn treasured the time she was able to spend with family especially in North Carolina. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Doug Bruns of Alta; son, Jonathan Bruns of Kannapolis, N.C.; grandson, Griffin Bruns of Kannapolis, N.D.; brother, Gordon (Jeanne) Hatt of Jackson, Mich.; mother-in-law, Phyllis Bruns of Alta; brothers-in-law: Gary (Sharon) Bruns of Council Bluffs; Brian (Laurie) Bruns of Dell Rapids, S.D.; Ralene Bruns of Waterloo; many nieces; nephews; and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Grace Hatt; and father-in-law, Delmer Bruns.