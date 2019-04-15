Joy Huegerich, 76, of Sioux Rapids formerly of Varina, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina. Burial will be in St. Columbkille Catholic Cemetery in Varina. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 16, from 5-7 p.m. with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.