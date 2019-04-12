What’s Cooking

St. Mary’s Schools
Monday: Hot dog, bun, baked beans, salad and mixed fruit
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sub, chips, veggies and peaches
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, broccoli, vegetables and applesauce
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Dinner Date
Monday: Chef’s salad, three bean salad, oranges and roll
Tuesday: Chicken fajita bake, black bean and corn salad, apple slices and orange slices
Wednesday: Chicken and mushrooms, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and berry mix or peach crisp
