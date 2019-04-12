USDA announces May 10 application cutoff for CSP

The next signup cutoff date for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding in fiscal year 2019 is May 10.

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) plans to invest up to $700 million nationally for new enrollments and contract extensions in fiscal year 2019. The 2018 Farm Bill made several changes to this critical conservation program, which helps agricultural producers take the conservation activities on their farm or ranch to the next level.