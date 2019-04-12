Storm Lake boys, girls serve up wins over Estherville

Storm Lake won four of the six matches in singles play as it went on to defeat Estherville Lincoln Central 7-2 in a Lakes Conference boys tennis match on Monday at Estherville.

Phuong Hoang won his No. 1 singles match 10-4, as did Jaylen Saengchanpheng 10-3 at No. 2. Wency Navarro prevailed 11-9 at No. 3 and Alex Goodman won 10-1 at No. 6.

In doubles play, Hoang and Saengchanpheng prevailed 10-1 at No. 1. Navarro and Leo Vang won 11-10 at No. 2, while Brady Engelke and Goodman were 10-3 winners at No. 3.