Spring book sale at BVC Historical Society

The annual spring book sale of Buena Vista County Historical Society will be held Wednesday, April 24 from 5-8 p.m. Admission is $2 on Wednesday only. Free on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Box or sack up the books/reading material you would like to recycle to other readers and drop off at the museum. Books of all ages are welcome. You can leave your donation of books/reading materials at the museum Tuesday through Friday, noon until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.