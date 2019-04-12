Spring book sale at BVC Historical Society

Spring book sale at BVC Historical Society

The annual spring book sale of Buena Vista County Historical Society will be held Wednesday, April 24 from 5-8  p.m. Admission is $2 on Wednesday only. Free on Thursday, April 25 and Friday, April 26:  9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Box or sack up the books/reading material you would like to recycle to other readers and drop off at the museum.  Books of all ages are welcome. You can leave your donation of books/reading materials at the museum Tuesday through Friday, noon until 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

