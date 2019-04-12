SL golfers have successful debut

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:43am
Ethan James fired a 39 to capture medalist honors and help Storm Lake open its boys golf season by winning a Lakes Conference triangular on Tuesday at Estherville.
The Tornadoes carded a 169. Estherville shot a 174 and LeMars a 192.
Tyler Dvergsten and Mark Eddie each golfed a 43 for Storm Lake. Ben Raveling finished with a 44. Fletcher Kucera golfed a 48 and Sam Dvergsten a 66.
Beau Boeckman shot a 58 in the JV meet. Jayran Butler stroked an 80.
