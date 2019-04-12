SL girls netters return several of their top players from a year ago

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:47am
Four starters back
Storm Lake returns several of its top girls tennis players from last year’s team.
The Tornadoes bring back senior Natalia Garza and juniors Jenny Almanza, Kaying Vang and Guadalupe Morales to their lineup. Juniors Beauna Thammathai and Yuselin Vazquez will also figure into the lineup rotation.
