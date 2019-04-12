SL boys handle West Sioux, girls fall in OT

Jose Martinez scored three goals and Andy Rodriguez and Erick Romo each added a a pair to help No. 3 Storm Lake to a 7-1 win over West Sioux on Tuesday night at Tornado Stadium.

Storm Lake totaled 15 shots on goal, including six by Martinez and four by Rodriguez. Romo and Elijah Santellan each had two.

Bway Ku recorded two assists. Caesar Mena tallied three goalkeeper saves.