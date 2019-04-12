SL boys handle West Sioux, girls fall in OT

Storm Lake’s Elijah Santellan vies for the ball with a West Sioux player
during the Tornadoes’ home opener on Tuesday night. TIMES photo by
JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 11:05am
Jose Martinez scored three goals and Andy Rodriguez and Erick Romo each added a a pair to help No. 3 Storm Lake to a 7-1 win over West Sioux on Tuesday night at Tornado Stadium.
Storm Lake totaled 15 shots on goal, including six by Martinez and four by Rodriguez. Romo and Elijah Santellan each had two.
Bway Ku recorded two assists. Caesar Mena tallied three goalkeeper saves.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.