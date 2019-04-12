RV GIRLS WIN RUSS KRAAI RELAYS

Alta-Aurelia’s Brittany Turnquist and Amber Jensen, Ridge View’s Danika
DeWitt and Sioux Central’s Maggie Mueller duel in the 100 meters of the
Russ Kraai Relays on Monday night in Holstein. Turnquist won the race.
TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Ridge View claims four first-place finishes
Ridge View finished first in four events to capture the team title in the Russ Kraai Relays on Monday at Holstein.
The Raptors scored 158.5 points to win the meet. Alta-Aurelia was second with 124, Sioux Central sixth with 42 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s eighth with 14.
