Rosas helps Newell-Fonda boys finish in sixth place at Kingsley-Pierson Relays

Edwin Rosas finished second in the 200 meters to help Newell-Fonda finish sixth in the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central Relays on Monday. The Mustangs scored 40 points.

Rosas ran the 200 in a clocking of 24.31 seconds. The 4x800 relay team placed third with a time of 10:05.93. Rosas took fourth in the 400 meters in 58.32 seconds, as did Tyler Naughton in the 1,500 meters in 5:17.44. The 4x200 relay was fourth in a time of 1:48.3, as was the 4x400 relay in 4:10.15.