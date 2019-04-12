Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:42am
Newell-Fonda defeats Ridge View
Rachel James won a playoff hole to capture medalist honors with a 49 as Newell-Fonda defeated Ridge View in a girls dual golf meet on Tuesday.
The Mustangs carded a team score of 204. The Raptors had a 241.
Becca Mandernach was runner-up medalist with a 49 for the Mustangs. Ellie Lago shot a 52, Olivia Larsen a 54 and Megan Carlson a 58. Ella Larsen carded a 60.
