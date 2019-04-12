Patty Herpst, 89, of Storm Lake died April 7, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 10, at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Patty Ann Sliefert was born March 17, 1930 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Arthur and Dolly (Hemm) Sliefert. As an infant, she was baptized and later confirmed at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake where she remained a lifelong member.

She attended school in Storm Lake where she graduated from Storm Lake South School in 1947.

On June 22, 1947, Patty was united in marriage to Albert Herpst Jr. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Together, they were blessed with four children: Alan, Gary, Laurie and Vickie.

Patty loved cooking, gardening and canning. She also enjoyed raising flowers. Family holidays and spending time with family was very important to her. In her spare time, Patty treasured weekend daytrips all in one car to Colorado, South Dakota and Missouri; which was the last trip as a whole family. Patty loved going to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Gary (Connie) Herpst of Storm Lake; Laurie (Gary) Messerich of Glidden; Vickie (Marvin) Wieck of Brooklyn; grandchildren: Bonni Herpst; Todd (Leah) Herpst; Angie (Matt) Madsen; Tammy (Jeremy) Raezler; Dan (Sara) Messerich; Kristy (Cate) Ryan; Kenard Prunty; Kendra Tribby; Kyler (Mary Kate) Prunty; great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Ty, Rylea, Hannah, Emma, Clare, Madeline, Jack, Liam, Xander, Micah, Caeden, Kamaeya, Caeleb and Sara; sisters-in-law: Vivian Sliefert, Sharon Sliefert and Dianne Sliefert; other extended family and friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Herpst Jr.; son, Alan Herpst; father-in-law; four brothers and three sisters.