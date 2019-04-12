NF FFA celebrate the year’s accomplishments

Newell-Fonda FFA members met to celebrate their accomplishments from the year with their families and school representatives on March 19. We had 58 FFA members accounting for 43% of the entire high school involved in FFA. As an organization known for developing leaders, our chapter did just that. With eleven seniors graduating this spring and heading to the work force and college, their FFA involvement will be missed. However, the underclassmen will step up and move our chapter forward with new exciting opportunities for everyone.

