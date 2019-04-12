Newell-Fonda takes fourth at K-P Invite

The 4x800 meter relay team was victorious to help Newell-Fonda finish fourth in the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central Relays on Monday. The Mustangs scored 64 points.

The 4x800 tandem of Macy Sievers, Camryn Wilken, Megan Morenz and Bailey Sievers finished first with a time of 10:42.9.

Bailey Sievers finished second in the 800 meters in a time of 2:32.94, as did Maggie Walker in the 200 meters in 27.75 seconds. Walker was second in the 100 meters in 13.67 seconds and second in the 400 meters in 1:04.22.