Mayor Porsch declares ‘Storm Lake Proud’ week

on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:27am
Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch has proclaimed “Storm Lake Proud” a beautification week April 29-May 5, in conjunction with Buena Vista University’s Beaunification Day on April 30.
You can complete independent projects to help keep our city beautiful on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Then on Saturday, the whole community will work to finish projects.
Some of the projects will include the cleanup of parks and beaches.
