Iowa Central sets flat rate for tuition

Iowa Central Community College has restructured its tuition package to a flat-rate apparatus, which is expected to increase the average credit load by as much as 7%.

Iowa Central President Dan Kinney told The Storm Lake Times on Monday tuition next fall at Iowa Central will be $2,850 for students taking 12 to 18 credit hours. The old rate used to be $180 per credit hour for resident students and $250 for non-residents.