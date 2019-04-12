House tied up in civil court action burns

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:57am
Officials investigate
The Storm Lake Fire Department and Iowa Fire Marshal are investigating a fire that ravaged a home on Hickory Lane Tuesday morning.
Public Safety Director Mark Prosser said investigators haven’t ruled any causes of the fire, which police observed at around 5 a.m. Tuesday at 721 Hickory Ln.
