Ebel leads Storm Lake boys to fourth-place finish

Dustin Ebel finished second in the discus and fourth in the shot put to help Storm Lake to a fourth-place finish in the Unity Christian Relays on Monday in Orange City.

Unity Christian won the meet with 142 points. Storm Lake scored 70.

Ebel placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 43 feet, 4 inches. Kail Shannon was sixth in 39-10. Ebel threw the disc 127-2. Cham Deng was third in 125-4.

Larry Walker and Jesus Soto finished third and fourth in the high jump with leaps of 5-10 and 5-8, respectively.