Crews clean up last of island, dredging projects

Workers from ITS Land Improvement, Manson, remove equipment and

debris from the worksite near Lakeside Marina Wednesday afternoon

in the aftermath of the island restoration project. The barge was hauled

away Monday and here fuel tanks are removed from the premises. The

cleanup should be complete in a week or so, depending on the weather,

they said. The pile of rocks will be integrated into the shoreline. Times

photo by Dolores Cullen