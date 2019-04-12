Crews clean up last of island, dredging projects

Workers from ITS Land Improvement, Manson, remove equipment and
debris from the worksite near Lakeside Marina Wednesday afternoon
in the aftermath of the island restoration project. The barge was hauled
away Monday and here fuel tanks are removed from the premises. The
cleanup should be complete in a week or so, depending on the weather,
they said. The pile of rocks will be integrated into the shoreline. Times
photo by Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:32am
Weather hasn’t sped things up
BY TOM CULLEN
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the footprint from dredging and island restoration over the last two years should be cleared within the next several weeks.
