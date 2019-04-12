Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:52am
COURT REPORT
Buena Vista County
Newell denies claims for fireworks victims
The City of Newell has denied the claims of five victims who were injured as a result of a city-sponsored fireworks show on the golf course.
Rene Lapierre, the city’s attorney appointed by its insurance company, Western Continental Group, denied each of the victims’ allegations in a filing last month.
