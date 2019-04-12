Cherokee Symphony Young Artists concert this Sunday

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
The Cherokee Symphony will present its Young Artists Concert Sunday, April 14 at the Cherokee Community Center at 4 p.m.
The 50-member symphony, under the direction of Ted Hallberg of Le Mars, will open the concert with Soon Hee Newbold’s “American Landscape.”
You will hear the following young soloists:
• Clarinetist JoAnne Lundahl, from Wayne State College will play Rossini’s Introduzione e Tema Con Variazioni.
