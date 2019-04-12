Celebrate Spring humanely

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:06am
PAW PRINTS
BY PAULINE LARSEN
Both humans and canines welcome the warmer weather that is just around the corner. Dogs have earthy ways to celebrate the arrival of spring. They love to roll in the mud or the stinkiest stuff imaginable. While warmer weather makes us all feel good, it brings increased risk of parasites to your pet, making it necessary to take steps to prevent and treat these parasites.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.