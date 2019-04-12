BVU digital media major solves 'Quiz Bowl' production challenge

Buena Vista University sophomore Mason McGrew produces and
directs "Buena Vista University Quiz Bowl" for BVTV, which he serves
as operations manager.
Fri, 04/12/2019
BVTV crew produces longtime high school academic competition airing on KCAU-TV
Despite being a sophomore, Mason McGrew has already produced and directed a TV series showing at 5 p.m. Saturdays on KCAU Channel 9 in Sioux City.
