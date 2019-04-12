BVU Bibliotrike aims to provide at-home libraries

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 9:54am

BY KELSEY CLAUSEN

BVU Director of Communications

Buena Vista University’s School of Education has rolled out an innovative community literacy initiative with the launch of the “Book Beavers Bibliotrike.” The Bibliotrike is a custom tricycle that includes a front cargo box stocked with up to 300 children’s books. Its purpose is to encourage literacy by visiting area schools, parks, playgrounds, and more.

