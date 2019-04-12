Buena Vista comes up short in bid for first American Rivers wins

Buena Vista center fielder Michaela Mason
catches a fly ball during Tuesday’s game
against Nebraska Wesleyan. TIMES photo
by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:45am
Beavers drop pair to NWU by 3-2 scores
Buena Vista was going after its first American Conference victories of the season, but the Beavers remained winless in conference play after falling to Nebraska Wesleyan in a doubleheader by a pair of 3-2 scores on Tuesday.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.