Buena Vista comes up short in bid for first American Rivers wins

Buena Vista center fielder Michaela Mason

catches a fly ball during Tuesday’s game

against Nebraska Wesleyan. TIMES photo

by JAMIE KNAPP

Buena Vista comes up short in bid for first American Rivers wins

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:45am

Beavers drop pair to NWU by 3-2 scores

Buena Vista was going after its first American Conference victories of the season, but the Beavers remained winless in conference play after falling to Nebraska Wesleyan in a doubleheader by a pair of 3-2 scores on Tuesday.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.