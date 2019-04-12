A-A BOYS RUNNERS-UP IN RUSS KRAAI RELAYS

St. Mary’s Jake Heitman, Ridge View’s Jesse Coleman, West Monona’s
Calvin Coffman, St. Mary’s Dawson Miller and Ridge View’s Dylan Wood
(left to right) duel during the 100 meters in the Russ Kraai Relays on
Monday night in Holstein. TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:58am
Alta-Aurelia places first in eight events
Trey Engelmann was a double-winner and Alta-Aurelia finished first in four relay events as the Warriors placed second in the Russ Kraai Relays on Monday at Holstein.
Lawton-Bronson won the meet with 155 points. The Warriors scored 140. Ridge View was fourth with 64 and Storm Lake St. Mary’s sixth with 42.
