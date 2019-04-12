Baby wears beautiful 116-year-old dress

Left: Little Emma Groen wears a dress made by her great great-great
grandmother at her baptism. Also pictured are others that have worn
one of the dresses: Sandra Sykes, Spirit Lake; Janece Valentine,
Fort Dodge; Suzanne Winterhof, Aurelia; Renae Groen holding
Emma and Jeanette Hinkeldey, Alta.
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:27am
When Mary Rekow Reunitz, the grandmother of Suzanne Winterhof, Aurelia, sat at her treadle sewing machine in her Terril home in 1906, little did she realize the dresses she was making for her twin daughters, Vera and Veda, would become family heirlooms.
The silk mull dresses measure almost 36 inches in length. The skirts have lace insertions and rows of pin tucks. Lace lavishly trims the neckline, yoke, sleeve edges, and the hem ruffle. They must have been considered special as they were saved in the attic.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.